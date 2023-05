Redmond's strength and conditioning program is run by Tim Peterson and Brent Wasche.

The association said Redmond “displayed excellence in safety, quality, efficacy, outreach & highlighting.”

Redmond high school's strength and conditioning program earned a "program of excellence" distinction by the National High School Strength Coaches Association.

