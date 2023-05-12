Ridgeview High celebrates record 16 athletes committing to play college

REDMOND< Ore. (KTVZ) -- Ridgeview High School held its athlete signing night Thursday night.

The Ravens have a record 16 students committed to play college athletics.

Athletic Director Randi Viggiano said with the pandemic, many of these students have taken unique routes to get to the position they’re in.

“Pre Covid, these guys were freshmen, and so they really missed out on a lot of opportunities -- some on an entire state season," Viggiano said.

"And so to have them still be able to have an opportunity to play at the next level and come together as friends and a part of the Ridgeview family is amazing -- so super proud of them,” shesaid.

Vigianno wants to credit all the athletes for their hard work, and the coaches for doing a great job of advertising their players.

Congrats to all the Ravens taking the next step!