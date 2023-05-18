COCC hosts 27th annual ‘Storm the Stairs,’ the two-mile, 465-stair run across Bend campus

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Thursday evening was the 27th annual Storm the Stairs run at Central Oregon Community College in Bend.

The Storm the Stairs run is a two-mile, 465-stair run.

It took runners all over COCC’s hillside campus, including through buildings.

Race Director Josh Monteko, COCC's assistant director of club and intramural sports, said since he's been at the school since 2019, and this race typically sees around 65 runners.

This year, he expected around 85 runners.

He said races like this are perfect because people of all skill levels can compete.

“They’re difficult, but they’re short," Monteko said. "We kind of give you an out -- like the Jungle Run, there's a lot of obstacles you can take. It's great for anyone who wants to walk, take it slow, or anyone who wants to compete and really try to win the whole thing.”

He touched on the affordability.

"I just think it's really nice to have the students and community members of all ages get together for an event that’s affordable," Monteko said. "I think that’s what makes community colleges great for the community is they’re affordable academically, and for extra-curricular activities like all of our sports programs.”

The race was free for COCC students, and cost $15 for everyone else.

The race included a free T-shirt, prizes and dinner by local company Fire Fare Food Services.

Dodson Avrid won the men's race with a time of 11:33 and Maddie Carney won the women's race with a 13:20 time.