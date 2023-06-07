Sold out 2023 Sisters Rodeo begins Wednesday with Extreme Bulls, new standing room section

The biggest little show in the world, starts off the action packed weekend with Xtreme Bulls.

This event features the PRCA’s top bull riders and some of the rankest bulls the world has to offer.

Thursday includes a slack event, a barrel race, and locals night in downtown sisters.

Friday night will have a classic PRCA pro rodeo performance.

Saturday morning is the rodeo parade in downtown Sisters, along with an afternoon and evening rodeo performance.

Then things wrap up Sunday with some family day events and one final rodeo performance.

Tickets for nearly every night are already sold out, but there is standing room only access for the new Red Rock Corral each night.

The red rock corral is a small area for rodeo fans to watch the event on big screen tvs, and enjoy food and drinks adjacent to the arena.