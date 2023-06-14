‘We’re always getting better’: Two Bend High grads look to shine in Division I beach volleyball

'It's just fun to see us both going and getting stronger'

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Two Bend high grads -- and best friends -- are playing Division I beach volleyball next year in the same state, but at different schools.

Jillian Stein and Taylor Clark started playing indoor volleyball in second grade.

They've been friends and teammates ever since, with goals to play in college.

The focus shifted from indoor to sand a few years ago, and through the journey, they've had each other to lean on.

This fall, Stein is attending Austin Peay University in Tennessee, while Clark will be three hours away at the University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, both as members of their school's beach volleyball teams.

“It's just fun to see us both going and getting stronger,” Stein said “Now we’re both going and playing Division I beach volleyball, and it’s just something that’s been really fun, to see how far we’ve gotten from second grade.”

The Bend High indoor teammates started playing beach volleyball around sixth grade.

During the pandemic, the two joined the Oregon Sand Volleyball Club in Eugene, and their passion for the sand took over.

“That's when it got more serious for me, and I started thinking like, 'Oh, I could definitely see myself doing this in college,” Stein said.

While indoor and beach are fundamentally the same game, there’s stark contrasts in culture and accessibility.

“I have more fun playing beach,” Clark said. “I just like how you can come to Pine Nursery whenever you want and just find people and pick up a random game with.”

Stein added, “I feel like indoor volleyball is a lot more serious. Beach is still serious, but it's just like a whole different community.”

NewsChannel 21 asked what motivates the two players.

“Being able to see my progress and how my skills are improving every year,” Stein said.

Clark added, “I would say a big motivator for me is seeing other people on the court working hard.”

Playing on the sand the past few years, the two have leaned on each other, as partners and friends.

“Just have each other by our side,” Clark said. “If we're struggling through something, then we have someone to talk to who actually understands what we're going through."

While they won’t be teammates next spring, their support for each other is not going anywhere.

“Here’s me and here’s Taylor, we're just like -- we're always getting better and there's no roof. This is us we're just going,” Stein said while raising her hands in the air, symbolically.

Both players will have to keep going and keep working, as they hope to earn one a spot on one of the starting five pairs by the time their freshman season rolls around next spring.