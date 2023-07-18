Bend based nonprofit Every Kid Sports helping low-income kids pay to play in local sports

BEND, Ore. (KTVZ) -- Every Kid Sports was founded in Bend, but it helps kids from all over the country play the sports they love despite any economic hardship.

The group offers direct-to-parent funding to cover the costs of community sports registration.

Only “income-restricted” families can apply for funding, which includes anyone registered in Medicaid, WHIP or SNAP.

Of those income-restricted kids across the country, only 22% get the chance to play organized sports.

Natalie Hummel, a former Division 1 volleyball player and the co-founder and executive director of Every Kid Sports, set out to change that when she started the nonprofit 13 years ago.

“I just felt like something had to be done,” Hummel said. “The cost of sports is rising, and I think more and more families need help. We help kids all around the country, and as more and more families learn about us, the need has just skyrocketed.”

She touched on how important it is to help Central Oregon families.

“We help in every state across the country, but we really have a special place in our heart to help Central Oregon, since this is where we're from,” Hummel said. “We just felt like a lot of people in Central Oregon didn’t know that we were here. So we really want to make sure that the families in Central Oregon know that we exist, and we want to help as many families as we can right here.”

Every Kid Sports is hosting an open house this September.

They’re located off SW Century Drive in Bend, but you can apply for funds online.