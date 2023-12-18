Noah Chast joins Bend fans in Seattle as Seahawks host Eagles in flexed MNF game

SEATTLE, Ore. (KTVZ) -- The 6-7 Seahawks are hosting the 10-3 Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football.

However, they weren't supposed to be -- at least, not originally.

The game was planned for Sunday afternoon, but was flexed into Monday Night Football in favor of the Chiefs and Patriots game.

This full-day change is the first of its kind in NFL regular season history.

Certainly players on both the eagles and seahawks needed the extra day of rest, with Geno Smith most questionable with an injury (eventually ruled out), and Jalen Hurts battling an illness.

The schedule change also impacted the Seahawks fans.

NewsChannel 21 met with a father and son, Spencer and Finn Gillet, who made the trip up from Bend, and while the date of their plans changed, they were not deterred.

"It just kind of fit into the plans, it seemed like it could come down to being a big game for the season, which it is,” Gilet said on his decision to go to this game. “It's usually one or two a season. This is his first game ever,” he said, looking at his son Finn.

Asked what he's looking forward to, Finn responded: "The Seahawks to win.”

The two were able to drive up from Bend Monday morning and didn’t mind the date change.

"I was pumped, that worked for me,” Gillet said. “We hadn't bought plane tickets or anything so it worked out just fine."

For the Eagles, who already clinched a playoff spot, a win in this game would go a long way to securing first place in the NFC East.

For the Seahawks, a win makes a chance at a wildcard spot obtainable.

A loss sends them in the wrong direction.