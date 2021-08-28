Arsenal humiliated 5-0 by City in worst start in its history

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Two goals and an assist from Ferran Torres has led Manchester City to a 5-0 victory over 10-man Arsenal. Ilkay Gündoğan, Gabriel Jesus and Rodri also scored for the defending champions to leave Arsenal with three losses without scoring at the start of the Premier League season. It’s the worst start Arsenal has made in the 128 years since it started played in the leagues. Arsenal was already trailing 2-0 when Granit Xhaka was sent off for a two-footed lunge on João Cancelo. City has six points after losing the first match of its title defense.