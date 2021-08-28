Chelsea survives with 10 men to hold Liverpool 1-1 in EPL

AP National Sports

By ROB HARRIS

AP Global Soccer Writer

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Chelsea held on with 10 men for half of the game to draw 1-1 at Liverpool in the Premier League. Kai Havertz’s header from Reece James’ corner put Chelsea ahead in the 22nd minute. But the European champions had James sent off in first-half stoppage time for blocking a shot on the line with his right hand. The equalizer scored by Mohamed Salah from the penalty spot was about as threatening as Liverpool got in front of goal. It leaves Liverpool and Chelsea on seven points. Tottenham is the last remaining side that can make it three wins out of three if it beats Watford on Sunday.