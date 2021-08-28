Jaguars trade QB Gardner Minshew to Eagles for 2022 pick
By MARK LONG
AP Pro Football Writer
Minshew Mania is on the move. The Jacksonville Jaguars have traded backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to Philadelphia for a conditional draft pick in 2022. The Jaguars on Saturday received a sixth-round pick that would become a fifth-rounder if Minshew plays 50% of snaps in three games. Minshew joins a QB room that already has starter Jalen Hurts and veteran backup Joe Flacco. The Eagles cut third-string quarterback Nick Mullens to make room for Minshew.
Comments