Michigan beats Hawaii 2-1 and moves into LLWS championship

AP National Sports

By ANDREW DESTIN

Associated Press

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cameron Thorning hit a two-run homer and struck out seven over 3 ⅓ innings as Michigan defeated Hawaii 2-1 in a semifinal Saturday at the Little League World Series. Michigan’s win set up a championship game Sunday against Ohio, 5-2 winners over South Dakota earlier in the day. It will be the first-ever meeting between teams from the same region in the title game. Both Taylor North Little League, from Taylor, Michigan, and West Side Little League from Hamilton, Ohio, advanced out of the Great Lakes as this year’s tournament awarded LLWS bids to two teams per region because COVID-19 travel restrictions meant international clubs couldn’t participate. Michigan’s squad beat Ohio 9-1 when they last met at the Great Lakes region championship.