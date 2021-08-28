Ohio beats South Dakota 5-2, reaches LLWS championship game

AP National Sports

By PRESTON SHOEMAKER

Associated Press

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Cooper Oden struck out six and allowed two runs over five innings Saturday as Ohio hung on to beat South Dakota 5-2 in a semifinal at the Little League World Series. The West Side Little League squad from Hamilton, Ohio, will be the first team from the state to play in the LLWS title game. Trailing 5-1 entering the bottom of the sixth, South Dakota rallied for three straight singles off Cooper to score a run. South Dakota then loaded the bases off Ohio reliever Kaleb Harden and brought the winning run to the plate with nobody out. But Kaleb picked up three outs, the last on a force at third, to send Ohio into the title game. Ohio will play the winner of the semifinal between Michigan and Hawaii.