Southampton’s late penalty frustrates Newcastle in 2-2 draw

AP National Sports

NEWCASTLE, England (AP) — Newcastle and Southampton are still chasing their first wins in the Premier League this season after drawing 2-2 at St. James’ Park. James Ward-Prowse snatched a point for the visitors with a last-gasp penalty Saturday as Southampton twice came from behind to keep the pressure on Magpies boss Steve Bruce. The Saints skipper struck to make it 2-2 six minutes into stoppage time after Newcastle found itself on the wrong end of a VAR decision for the third straight league game. Southampton has two points from three games. Newcastle has only one point. Bruce endured chants of “We want Brucie out” during a poor first half.