Swiss top Russia 3-2 to reach semis at women’s hockey worlds

AP National Sports

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Switzerland has reached the semifinals of women’s world hockey championship. The Swiss beat Russia 3-2 on an overtime goal by Laura Zimmerman on Saturday to advance to Monday’s semifinals. Switzerland’s previous best result in the world championship was a bronze medal in 2012. The Swiss also won Olympic bronze in 2014. Swiss goalie Andrea Braendli was pulled early after giving up two goals on three shots. Saskia Maurer stopped all 28 shots she faced in relief in the victory. The Swiss were without top scorer Alina Muller, who injured her ankle in the team’s first preliminary-round game. In Saturday’s later quarterfinals, it was the United States vs. Japan, Canada vs. Germany and Finland vs. the Czech Republic.