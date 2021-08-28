US Open players don’t need COVID shots but fans, others do

AP National Sports

By HOWARD FENDRICH

AP Tennis Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — There will be some key contrasts when it comes to COVID vaccinations at the U.S. Open tennis tournament. Players and their team members do not need to be vaccinated. Spectators suddenly now do after a change in policy was made just a few days before play begins Monday. Others such as chair umpires, ball kids and members of the media also need to show proof of vaccination. The other split — one that reflects segments of society as a whole — is that there are players such as Andy Murray who see vaccination as serving the greater good and players such as Novak Djokovic who call it a personal decision.