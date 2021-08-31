Reds get minor league OF DeShields from Red Sox

AP National Sports

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla, (AP) — The Cincinnati Reds have obtained minor league outfielder Delino DeShields Jr. from the Boston Red Sox for cash. DeShields was with Boston’s Triple-A team in Worcester and was assigned to the Reds’ top minor league team in Louisville. The 29-year old DeShields provides outfield depth for the Reds, who started Tuesday in the second NL wild-card spot. DeShields has six years of big league experience. He has a .246 batting average and .326 on-base percentage along with 109 stolen bases in 576 games.