Bengals must stay healthy to compete in rugged AFC North

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Franchise quarterback Joe Burrow is healthy after knee surgery and No. 1 running back Joe Mixon is back after a foot injury. But the Bengals will have to stay healthy and build some momentum to contend in the AFC North. Burrow will have first-round draft pick Ja’Marr Chase to throw to, along with Tyler Boyd and Tee Higgins. The offensive line, one of the worst in the NFL last year, should be improved with new O-line coach/running game coordinator Frank Pollack coming aboard. The Bengals host Minnesota in their opener Sept. 12.