Bill-ief sky-high in Buffalo with majority of starters back

Aside from COVID-19 concerns there appears little in the way preventing the Buffalo Bills from matching or building off their breakthrough season. The Bills return 10 starters each on offense and defense from a team that won its first AFC East title since 1995 and made its deepest playoff run in 27 years. Quarterback Josh Allen enters his fourth season with a long-term contract extension after breaking numerous single-season passing and scoring records last. The one fear is COVID-19 derailing a Buffalo team that features one the NFL’s least vaccinated rosters.