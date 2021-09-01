Chiefs set sights on third straight Super Bowl trip

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Chiefs rebuilt their offensive line after their Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay and the biggest question now is whether it will protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes well enough to keep their offense singing. If they can live up to expectations, and their defense is merely average, the Chiefs could be headed to a third straight Super Bowl in February. But with a 17-game regular-season schedule, depth could also be a factor at several positions late in the season.