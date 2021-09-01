Cowboys pin turnaround on healthy offense, retooled defense

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys have already shown they have one of the best offenses in the NFL when quarterback Dak Prescott and other stars are healthy. A retooled defense with new coordinator Dan Quinn could be the key to a recovery from last year’s 6-10 record in coach Mike McCarthy’s debut. Prescott has plenty of weapons in running back Ezekiel Elliott and the receiving threesome of Amari Cooper, CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. The offensive line is healthy again, too. First-round draft pick Micah Parsons has shown star potential at linebacker in training camp.