Falcons head into rebuilding year with new coach, no Julio

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Coming off a dismal season, the Atlanta Falcons head into a rebuilding year with a new coach, a new general manager and no Julio Jones. The Falcons traded the greatest receiver in franchise history, the most prominent in a series of moves that were needed just to make the salary cap work. With all the changes, not much is expected in 2021. Matt Ryan is back at quarterback, and Calvin Ridley has emerged as one of the league’s top receivers. But the Falcons are extremely young on the offensive line, and the defense looks shaky, too.