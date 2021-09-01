From burgers to ballgames, SEC fans aiming for normalcy

AP National Sports

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Southeastern Conference officials are trying to get back to normal on football game days, with stadiums filled with fans and grills being fired up outside, even in a portion of the country where the states have among the lowest COVID-19 vaccination rates. The SEC will fully reopen for business this weekend, with 11 of the league’s 14 teams hosting games after a season of shrunken crowds and no on-campus tailgating. The lone outlier for COVID-19 restrictions in the league is LSU, where fans 12 and up attending the McNeese State home opener on Sept. 11 will have to provide proof of vaccination or a recent negative test. Most schools do encourage mask wearing within the stadium, but there are few other COVID-related restrictions.