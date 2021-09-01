Haaland scores as Norway holds Netherlands to 1-1 draw

AP National Sports

OSLO, Norway (AP) — Erling Haaland has spoiled Louis van Gaal’s return as Netherlands coach. The 21-year-old striker scored the opening goal as Norway held the Dutch to a 1-1 draw in World Cup qualification Group G. Haaland’s 20th-minute strike was canceled out by Netherlands midfielder Davy Klaassen in front of 7,000 fans at Oslo’s Ullevaal Stadium and substitute Denzel Dumfries came close to snatching a winner for the Dutch with the last attempt of the match. In Istanbul, Risto Radunovic scored an equalizer deep in second-half stoppage time as Montenegro drew 2-2 with group leader Turkey. Latvia beat Gibraltar 3-1 in the group’s other match.