Jags eyeing sustained success with ‘winners’ Meyer, Lawrence

AP National Sports

By MARK LONG

AP Pro Football Writer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — After nearly a decade of NFL failure, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan devised another rebuilding plan. It centered around Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence, a three-time national championship-winning coach and a quarterback who lost twice in college. Khan says “this time, I got it right.” He adds that ”we have the opportunity to go with winners and then let them build.” Meyer and Lawrence are now tasked with leading Jacksonville’s latest – maybe greatest – attempt at a sustainable turnaround. It begins Sept. 12 at Houston.