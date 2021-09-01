Jaguars begin new era featuring Trevor Lawrence, Urban Meyer

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Being better than last year is the lowest bar possible for the Jacksonville Jaguars. They went 1-15 last season. So it’s an easy goal considering the Jaguars upgraded the two most important NFL positions: head coach with Urban Meyer and quarterback with Trevor Lawrence, the top overall draft pick. Jacksonville lost 15 in row to end 2020, including nine by double digits. It wasn’t good, obviously, but it led to Lawrence, and the former Clemson star gives the small-market franchise hope for the long-term future.