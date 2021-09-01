Judgement II: Giants’ expectations higher with new signings

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

New York Giants co-owner John Mara was on point saying his team looks better on paper heading into its second season under Joe Judge. The Giants went 6-10, finishing a game behind NFC East winner Washington. They went 5-3 in the second half. The roster is deeper. Receiver Kenny Golladay, tight end Kyle Rudolph, cornerback Adoree Jackson were signed as free agents and defensive lineman Leonard Williams got a long-term deal after a career season. If quarterback Daniel Jones improves and halfback Saquon Barkley regains his form after a knee injury, New York will be a playoff contender.