Mets acting GM Zack Scott arrested on DUI charge

AP National Sports

By JENNIFER PELTZ and JAKE SEINER

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Mets say they are “surprised and deeply disappointed” to learn acting general manager Zack Scott has been arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated. Scott was arrested on a DUI charge around 4:15 a.m. Tuesday in suburban White Plains, New York. Police found him asleep at the wheel of his SUV at a traffic light and determined he was intoxicated, White Plains police Capt. James Spencer said. He said Scott refused a breathalyzer test. The 44-year-old Scott was booked and released and is due in court Thursday morning. Scott was hired as the Mets’ assistant general manager last offseason to work under close friend and former colleague Jared Porter, who was later fired for sending sexually explicit text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016.