Packers resume Super Bowl chase after tumultuous offseason

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

Green Bay Packers fans breathed a collective sigh of relief when MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers reported to camp after skipping Green Bay’s organized team activities and mandatory minicamp in a standoff with team officials. Rodgers has said he doesn’t know whether this will be his final season in Green Bay. That uncertainty raises the stakes for the Packers as they chase a Super Bowl berth after losing in the NFC championship game each of the last two seasons.