Phillies-Nationals rained out; makeup scheduled for Thursday

AP National Sports

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Philadelphia Phillies’ game at the Washington Nationals has been postponed by rain as the remnants of Hurricane Ida pass through the Mid-Atlantic. The game will be made up Thursday at 1:05 p.m. Neither team immediately announced its pitching plans. But both could push their scheduled Wednesday starters back a day — right-hander Aaron Nola for Philadelphia and right-hander Paolo Espino for Washington. It’s the NL East rivals’ final meeting this year.