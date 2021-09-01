Seahawks face pivotal season now and for their future

AP National Sports

By TIM BOOTH

AP Sports Writer

SEATTLE (AP) — There have come a few tipping point moments in the tenure of Pete Carroll as coach of the Seattle Seahawks. The 2021 season is shaping up as another of those pivotal seasons. After an offseason of drama, including questions about Russell Wilson’s future in Seattle, the Seahawks enter the year again with expectations of being a contender. But after flaming out at home in the first round of last season’s NFC playoffs, the Seahawks are seven years removed from last advancing past the second round of the postseason and eight years removed from their only Super Bowl title. If 2021 goes badly, major changes could be in order for the Seahawks.