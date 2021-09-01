While Fields waits, Bears going with Dalton at QB for now

AP National Sports

By ANDREW SELIGMAN

AP Sports Writer

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears are counting on Justin Fields to develop into the franchise quarterback Mitchell Trubisky never became. But they’re set to open the season with veteran Andy Dalton as their starter. The Bears hope the three-time Pro Bowler can give them the steady play they lacked in recent seasons and allow their latest prized rookie to watch and learn. The Bears excited their fans when they traded up nine spots with the New York Giants to draft Fields with the No. 11 pick. But Dalton will be the one staring at Aaron Donald when Chicago visits the Los Angeles Rams on Sept. 12.