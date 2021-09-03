Hassan runs 5th-fastest mile ever at Memorial Van Damme meet

AP National Sports

BRUSSELS (AP) — Two-time Olympic champion Sifan Hassan ran the fifth-fastest women’s mile ever, clocking 4 minutes, 14.74 seconds at the Memorial Van Damme meeting. Hassan set off on pace to beat her own world record but could not maintain it at the end of a grueling season. She took gold in Tokyo over 5,000 and 10,000 meters and bronze in the 1,500. Pole vault world record holder Armand Duplantis came up just short in three attempts to set a new mark at 6.19 meters. The Olympic champion won with a Brussels meet record of 6.05.