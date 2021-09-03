Min Woo Lee leads Italian Open at halfway stage

AP National Sports

GUIDONIA, Italy (AP) — Australia’s Min Woo Lee opened up a two-shot lead after the second round of the Italian Open, while Tommy Fleetwood remained in contention for a sixth European Tour title despite a late stumble. Lee shot a 3-under 68 at Marco Simone Golf Club, which will host the Ryder Cup in 2023. That gave the 23-year-old a halfway total of 10-under 132, two shots clear of Fleetwood, Johannes Veerman, Adri Arnaus and Mikko Korhonen.