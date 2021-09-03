Schwarber, Red Sox beat Indians 8-5 for 3rd straight win

AP National Sports

By DOUG ALDEN

Associated Press

BOSTON (AP) — Kyle Schwarber hit a leadoff homer in the first inning, then delivered a tiebreaking, two-run double in the seventh that sent the Boston Red Sox over the Cleveland Indians 8-5. Hunter Renfroe added a three-run homer in the seventh as Boston won its third straight, holding its spot for the second AL wild-card spot with 25 games remaining in the regular season. Kevin Plawecki and Jonathan Araúz also homered for the Red Sox, who added their ninth player to the COVID-related injured list in a one-week span earlier Friday yet won again with a piecemeal lineup. José Ramírez hit his 33rd homer for Cleveland and added an RBI single in the ninth. The Indians had won four in a row.