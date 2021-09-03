Semien hits walk-off HR, Jays rally three times to beat A’s

AP National Sports

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — Marcus Semien hit a game-ending three-run homer in the ninth inning after Loudes Gurriel Jr. hit a tying grand slam in the eighth, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied three times to stun the Oakland Athletics 11-10. Semien connected off Sergio Romo for his 34th home run of the season, sparking a wild celebration at home plate. Toronto’s Teoscar Hernández hit a tying two-run homer in the fourth before Oakland pulled away for an 8-2 lead. Gurriel’s slam capped a six-run eighth inning against Lou Trivino and Yusmeiro Petit to tie it again.