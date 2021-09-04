Pistons get DeAndre Jordan in multiplayer deal with Nets

AP National Sports

DETROIT (AP) — The Detroit Pistons have acquired veteran center DeAndre Jordan in a multiplayer trade with the Brooklyn Nets. The Pistons also received four second-round picks and cash considerations from the Nets in exchange for forward Sekou Doumbouya and center Jahlil Okafor. The 33-year-old Jordan signed a free-agent deal with Brooklyn on July 6, 2019, part of a big summer for the Nets that also included Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving joining the team. Jordan averaged 7.5 points and 7.5 rebounds in 57 games last season. He made 43 starts but had dropped out of the rotation by the end of the year.