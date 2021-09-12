Britain savors a new sporting star in tennis champ Raducanu

AP National Sports

By STEVE DOUGLAS

AP Sports Writer

Britain is hailing a new sporting superstar after Emma Raducanu won the U.S. Open as a qualifier for one of the most improbable achievements in tennis history. Queen Elizabeth II and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson were among those to congratulate the 18-year-old Raducanu after her 6-4, 6-3 victory over Leylah Fernandez that was broadcast on free-to-air TV in Britain in a primetime slot on Saturday evening. The thought of getting a message from the queen for becoming a Grand Slam champion likely couldn’t have been further from Raducanu’s mind at the start of the year when her preoccupation was being able to finish her high-school degree during the pandemic.