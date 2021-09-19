Chelsea beats Tottenham 3-0 to stay among EPL front-runners

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea beat Tottenham 3-0 as it continues to exactly match each of Liverpool’s results through the first five rounds of the Premier League season. Chelsea took the lead four minutes into the second half Sunday after Thiago Silva darted into space to meet a corner from Marcos Alonso with a header. The goal was more fortuitous in the 57th minute after N’Golo Kante saw a shot heavily deflect off Eric Dier and go into the net off the post. Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris was kept busy to prevent Chelsea adding to its score until Antonio Rudiger fired in from distance in stoppage time. Chelsea and Liverpool both have 13 points and each team has scored 12 goals and conceded once.