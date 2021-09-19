Injuries, miscues pile up for Steelers in loss to Raiders

AP National Sports

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are hurting after a 26-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders, particularly on defense. Star outside linebacker T.J. Watt exited in the second quarter with a groin injury. Veteran defensive lineman Tyson Alualu’s season might be over after he fractured his right ankle in the early going. Pittsburgh played the entire game without cornerback Joe Haden and linebacker Devin Bush. Both players sat out with groin injuries. The Steelers will try to bounce back next week against Cincinnati.