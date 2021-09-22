D’Eriq King’s injured shoulder means Miami will play new QBs

AP National Sports

By TIM REYNOLDS

AP Sports Writer

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami is planning to play without quarterback D’Eriq King on Saturday when it takes on Central Connecticut State. King injured his shoulder in last weekend’s 38-17 loss to Michigan State, an outcome that knocked the Hurricanes out of the AP Top 25 and sent the Spartans into the poll at No. 20. King has not been able to practice this week and a specific diagnosis of the injury has not been revealed. It’s unclear who will start in King’s place. Returning freshman Tyler Van Dyke and true freshman Jake Garcia will both play Saturday.