Dodgers beat Diamondbacks 4-2, keep pace in NL West race

AP National Sports

By DAVID BRANDT

AP Sports Writer

PHOENIX (AP) — AJ Pollock hit a two-run homer, Chris Taylor robbed a pair of potential extra-base hits on defense in the ninth inning and the Los Angeles Dodgers kept pace in the NL West race by beating the Arizona Diamondbacks 4-2. The Dodgers are still one game back of the San Francisco Giants with eight games remaining for both teams. The Giants also won Friday, beating the Rockies 7-2. Pollock continued his 2021 excellence against his former team. The 33-year-old robbed Josh Rojas of an extra-base hit with a leaping grab at the wall in the first inning and launched his 17th homer of the season to left-center in the second.