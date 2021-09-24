Jets RB Coleman out vs. Broncos, WR Crowder doubtful

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson and the New York Jets’ offense will likely be without two veteran playmakers in Denver. Running back Tevin Coleman was ruled out Friday for the game against the Broncos on Sunday with a non-COVID-19 illness. Wide receiver Jamison Crowder is doubtful after not practicing all week because of a groin injury. Coleman fully practiced Friday, but appeared on the final injury report after apparently feeling ill during the day. Defensive lineman John Franklin-Myers is questionable but fully practiced Friday after being limited Thursday and sitting out Wednesday.