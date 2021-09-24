Jets rookie RB Carter gives offense ‘electric’ element

AP National Sports

By DENNIS WASZAK Jr.

AP Pro Football Writer

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Michael Carter stands out on the football field and it’s not just because of his elusive moves. The New York Jets rookie running back is always bouncing around with a child-like exuberance that rubs off on his teammates. The fourth-round pick out of North Carolina had a low-key NFL debut during which he had 6 yards on four carries and a 14-yard catch at Carolina. He ran for 59 yards on 11 attempts and caught two passes for 29 yards in New York’s loss to New England. Coach Robert Saleh called the performance “electric” and it could lead to even more carries for Carter.