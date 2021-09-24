LEADING OFF: Cortes rolls into Yanks-Red Sox showdown

AP National Sports

By The Associated Press

The Yankees and Red Sox continue a three-game set at Fenway Park with huge postseason implications. Boston holds the top AL wild card with eight games left, with AL East foes New York and Toronto not far behind. Left-hander Nestor Cortes has been on a bat-missing roll this month for the Yankees, striking out 30 and walking six over 22 1/3 innings spanning four starts. He’ll oppose Red Sox righty Nick Pivetta, who is winless in his past five starts and allowed four runs in 1 2/3 innings against the Yankees on Aug. 18. Also, the Phillies put their NL East hopes on emerging left-hander Ranger Suarez