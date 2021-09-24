Ruud tops Opelka to give Team Europe early lead at Laver Cup

AP National Sports

BOSTON (AP) — The pandemic-delayed fourth edition of the Laver Cup has started with Casper Ruud giving Team Europe a 1-0 lead over Team World by beating Reilly Opelka. This is the first time the exhibition event has been held without Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal or Novak Djokovic participating. Norway’s Ruud broke his American opponent in the match’s third game and again to end the opening set along the way to producing a 6-3, 7-6 (4) victory Friday on a hard court at the arena used by the NBA’s Celtics and NHL’s Bruins. Opelka described the conditions as “slow and dead.”