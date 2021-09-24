Swiatek, Kvitova, Sakkari, Kontaveit in Ostrava Open semis

AP National Sports

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Top-seeded Iga Swiatek of Poland has advanced to the semifinals of the Ostrava Open after beating seventh-seeded Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan 7-6, 6-2. The 2020 French Open champion reached her first semifinals since winning in Rome in May to set up a match against fourth-seeded Maria Sakkari. Second-seeded Petra Kvitova knocked out Jil Teichmann of Switzerland in straight sets. The two-time Wimbledon champion next plays Anett Kontaveit. The Estonian upset third-seeded Belinda Bencic 6-4, 6-3.