Yarbrough goes 6 strong in relief, Rays beat Marlins 8-0

AP National Sports

By MARK DIDTLER

Associated Press

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) — Ryan Yarbrough allowed two hits over six innings of splendid relief and the AL East-leading Tampa Bay Rays beat the Miami Marlins 8-0. Yarbrough replaced opener David Robertson in the second and had four strikeouts. Robertson worked a scoreless first in his first career start after 670 relief outings. It was the most appearances out of the bullpen at the time of a pitcher’s first major league start, passing Joakim Soria’s 666, according to STATS. The Rays got three RBIs each from Randy Arozarena and Kevin Kiermaier, who came within a homer of hitting for the cycle.