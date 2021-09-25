Beisel completes swim to Block Island to honor late father

AP National Sports

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (AP) — Olympic medalist Elizabeth Beisel has become the first woman to swim from the Rhode Island mainland to Block Island. She completed the grueling 10.4-mile route to raise money for cancer research in memory of her late father. Ted Beisel died July 1 after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer late last year. The 29-year-old Beisel competed in three Olympics and won silver and bronze medals at the 2012 London Games. Even though she’s never taken part in an open-water race, Beisel was able to reach the northern tip of Block Island in about 5 1/2 hours.