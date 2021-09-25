City reasserts title credentials as rivals drop points

AP National Sports

LONDON (AP) — Manchester City reasserted its Premier League title credentials on a day all of its big rivals dropped points. City delivered a statement performance in a 1-0 win at Chelsea on Saturday to move second in the league standings. It is level on points with Chelsea and Manchester United, which missed a late penalty in a 1-0 loss at home to Aston Villa. Pep Guardiola’s side is above its two rivals on goal difference and also cut the gap to Liverpool to one point after the league leader drew 3-3 at Brentford. Everton moved to within a point of city rival Liverpool after beating Norwich 2-0.