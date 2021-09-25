Daniels plays quarter as No. 2 Georgia dominates Vandy 62-0

AP National Sports

By TERESA M. WALKER

AP Sports Writer

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — JT Daniels threw for 121 yards and two touchdowns playing only the first quarter as No. 2 Georgia dominated Vanderbilt 62-0 Saturday in the Bulldogs’ biggest win in a series that started in 1893. This game was effectively over when Georgia (4-0, 2-0 Southeastern Conference) led 35-0 after the first quarter. The Bulldogs started three of their first four drives in Vandy territory. Georgia scored touchdowns off a fumble and an interception in the early scoring spree in posting its first shutout this season. Vandy has lost 14 straight SEC games.